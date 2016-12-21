Hedge extraordinaires lay down a marker

The annual Wyre and Myerscough Hedgelaying competition was once again a big success.

The event, which forms part of the Lancashire and Westmorland Hedgelaying Association’s Grand Prix of competitions, was held at Horse Park Lane in Pilling.

The judges said the standard of hedgelaying was very high and had a tough job deciding the winners of each class, from the 20 competitors who took part.

Head of Agriculture and Countryside at Myerscough College, Craig Thompson, said: “Hedgelaying is a sustainable hedgerow management practice and ensures the hedgerow remains stockproof while offering shelter from wind and rain and maximising biodiversity benefit.

“It also significantly prolongs the life of the hedge.

“Many thanks go to the organisers and volunteers, Wyre Council and Myerscough College as well as the other judges and organisers.”