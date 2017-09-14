Hearts back stronger than ever

The Cheating Hearts return to Fleetwood on Saturday for their only gig of the year at the Royal Oak.

The band have gone through several personnel changes since their Market Tavern days.

But have been held together by founder members Nick Cornall, keyboards and vocals, and Tony Millidge, aka Shugs, on the bass.

New band members are Maria Brothers on guitar and vocals, James Gansler on vovals, guitar and mandolin and Ray Williams on the drums.

“I think this is the best of all the line-ups I’ve played in since we formed in 1996,” said founder member Nic Cornall.

“Maria’s voice gives the band an extra dimension to the harmonies.

“And the sound is much more interesting and varied now we are back to a

five piece.”

The band still perform their set list of blue collar music perfected over the years.

So Saturday’s audience can look forward to hearing classics, like Take Me Down Little Suzie, Maggie May, Steve Earle’s Devil’s Right Hand and I Ain’t Ever Satisfied, together with a dash of Chuck berry and The Band classic, usually the last number in the first set, The Weight.

Admission to the gig is free and the music starts around 9.30pm.