Weekend GP appointments planned for Wyre and Fylde

There are plans to introduce weekend GP appointments in Wyre and Fylde.

The scheme would see doctors, nurses, and healthcare assistants working from Freckleton Health Centre on Saturdays and Sundays.

Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which organises and pays for residents’ healthcare, said the move would make it easier to fit appointments round work or family commitments and wants to know what times are best for patients.

Clinical chief officer and Thornton GP, Dr Tony Naughton, said: “If we know which appointment days and times are going to be the most sought-after, we can tailor the services and staffing levels around these times.”

It follows a pilot in Fleetwood, where residents accessed out-of-hours appointments at the Same Day Health Centre in Dock Street.

The £500,000 project, involving four GP practices and was approved by former Prime Minister David Cameron, was introduced to ease pressure on the A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Appointments were offered fr 6.30am to 8pm during the week, and from 9am to 1pm at weekends.

Fleetwood GP Dr Mark Spencer said: “We know often patients can find it hard to access health services for urgent and routine needs, especially at evenings and weekends.”

Complete the survey at www.fyldenandwyreccg.nhs.uk/extended-gp-access-service