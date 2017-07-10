Parents of young man who died from drug addiction donate dog to Lancashire Police

A couple whose son died from a drugs overdose 26-years-ago hope they can save another life with the gift of a drugs search dog.

Nigel Jackson was just 26 when he died on June 30 1991.

More than a quarter of a century on, Nigel's parents, Norma and Brian, who live in Hambleton, are continuing their campaign against narcotics.

Having spoken to hundreds of school children and college students since Nigel’s death, the couple are now taking their fight to the front line.

They have donated a search dog to Lancashire Police.

Jac, named after the family, is currently undergoing training and could be on the beat by December this year.

Brian, now 80, believes if just one life is saved during the Springer Spaniel’s working life, the investment will have been worth it.

He said: “This was a big decision for us.

“We have been campaigning for a long time, speaking to young people, trying to get the message out there.

“Jac will be out there, working to catch the pushers.

“If he can take one pusher off the streets, if he can save one life, it will have been worth it.

Norma, 79, said: “We want to help the police in any way we can

“Nothing is going to bring our son back.

“We could sit here and mourn, and wear black and talk about it.

“But we’ve chosen to do something, to do some good from this.

“It will be a legacy for Nigel.”

Norma says the decision to donate Jac, who was bred just a few hundred yards from the couple’s home, was a simple one.

And she’s been amazed by his progress since joining the police training programme

She said: “I’m not a dog person, if we’re telling the truth.

“But he’s brilliant.

“I watch a lot of police programmes and the dogs are amazing.

“They are so clever.”

Brian said: “Jac will be trained as a search dog, to detect drugs, cash and firearms.

“Those are all things that could potentially identify a dealer.

“We have already been to see him training and it’s quite incredible.

“They hid a ball in a room and let him loose.

“He was looking everywhere and within a minute had found it.

“Hopefully he will have what it takes.”

The couple believe helping police in the search for drugs will, in the modern world, be a far more effective weapon.

Norma said: “The message just doesn’t seem to be getting through.

“It’s become normalised, it’s become acceptable

“You see it on Coronation Street these days.”

Lancashire Police’s search dogs go through an intensive training programme and only the best are taken through the scheme.

First the dogs learn to hunt for a tennis ball in a variety of situations.

Then they are trained to associate scents with the ball.

Dog trainers hide the dogs’ favourite toys in breeze blocks along with the scents they want to train the dogs to detect.

Trainer Paul Baker explained: “It is all reward based.

“The dogs love to play, they want to find their balls.

“We train them to detect a range of scents from drugs to firearms to cash.

“We’re now training them to detect Spice which is the latest big problem.

“Jac is fantastic, he has that enthusiasm and he’d making great progress.

“We are so grateful to the Jacksons.

“They are a fantastic couple and have already met Jac.”

As well as training dogs to search for narcotics and weapons police have a number of other specialist search dogs.

Some animals are trained to detect blood and semen and work alongside forensic teams.

Other animals are specialist ‘digital recovery’ dogs and specialise in finding hidden hard drives, data cards, mobile phones and sims.