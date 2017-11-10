Medics given ‘high grip’ shoes to see if they reduce slips and trips

‘High grip footwear’ is being handed out to staff at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust as part of a trial aimed at reducing the number of slips in the workplace.

Around 1,000 pairs are being given out to medics who will be asked to report back once a week for 18 weeks.

It comes after stats showed slips and trips to be the most common causes of major injuries in UK workplaces.

Research operations manager Katie Glickman said: ““It is not often that we get to give something back to our hardworking staff, so we are delighted to be able to ... demonstrate that not only is patient health and wellbeing important, but also that of our workforce.”