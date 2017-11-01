Many people depressed because they feel unsuccessful

One in four people feel unsuccessful in their lives, leaving many depressed or unhappy, a new study shows.

The survey of 2,100 adults by LinkedIn found that one in three believed they will never achieve success.

The online professional network said its research revealed that a third of people wished society considered success to be less important.

Londoners are most likely to feel unsuccessful, said the report.

Darain Faraz of LinkedIn said: "Our research shows that success means different things for different people.

"Whether that's making it back for bath time or having the time to play in your five-a-side football team, being your own boss or owning your own home."

Around two in five said the prospect of never being successful left them feeling unhappy, a failure or depressed.