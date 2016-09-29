Help to make Fleetwood a happier place to live

People living in Fleetwood have been urged to help build a happier and healthier town.

The Healthier Fleetwood initiative was launched earlier this year in a bid to improve the general health and wellbeing of the local population.

Now residentshave been invited to get involved and take the reins to determine what Healthier Fleetwood achieves for the local population.

Town GP Mark Spencer, of the Mount View Practice, launched the project.

He said: “Life expectancy in the most deprived ward in Fleetwood is significantly below the national average.

“Mental health is the biggest issue in Fleetwood and the answer to that is not more pills.

“The answer is hope. It is giving people a sense of purpose and it is connecting them. If we do that the mental health of the town will improve.

“What I have heard from speaking with the people of Fleetwood is fantastic and if we can bottle that and spread it across the town we will get those lost years back without a shadow of a doubt.”

Organisers are looking to develop green spaces which would combat social isolation and also offer an opportunity for people to do some exercise.

There are also plans for a dementia garden where plants and herbs with strong smells will be used to evoke memories and inspire reminiscence for local patients to relive memories.

Healthier Fleetwood has already got the support of the local NHS and local authority, with input from NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), the organisation that plans and buys health services in Fleetwood, and Wyre Council, which will use its services in the area such as parks and open spaces.