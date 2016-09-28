Health leaders hailed in review

Fylde and Wyre health leaders have once again been held up as an example of good practice after the local NHS clinical commissioning group (CCG) was selected to appear in the 2015/16 edition of The Parliamentary Review.

Established by former minister David Curry shortly after the 2010 General Election, The Parliamentary Review’s September release has become a key fixture in the political calendar.

NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG features alongside Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, and a small number of outstanding organisations in the Healthcare edition.

CCG chairman Mary Dowling said: “The Review was particularly interested in our strong engagement programme and our work with local partners

“To be invited to contribute to this year’s edition is a real honour.”