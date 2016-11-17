Lamb rogan josh was made with beef at dirty Blackpool takeaway

Two takeaway owners cheated customers and operated from filthy premises, a court heard.

Blackpool Magistrates were told how the The Gulshan takeaway said it was providing customers with lamb-based meals such as curries when in fact they used cheaper beef.

Their activities were first exposed in a TV programme which investigated what the public is really eating.

Following the broadcast, Blackpool Council swooped on the Talbot Road food outlet.

Undercover health officers ordered a lamb rogan josh, which when examined in a laboratory had no signs of sheep DNA in it whatsoever. In fact it was totally made from beef.

Prosecutor Lynda Bennett said: “This has serious implications for people who have religious beliefs,allergies or who have a general concern about eating one type of meat.

“They were simply not getting what they asked for.”

She said that the takeaway had a hygiene rating of Zero the lowest the authority could give.

Before the court were father and son owners Sushail Kahn, 47, and Shoaib Khan, 24, both of St Paul’s Street, Preston. They both admitted four hygiene offence and one offence of duping the public over the content of their meals.

The father was fined £945 and told to pay £294 costs and his son was fined £320 and told to pay £232 costs by magistrates who told the duo that the grime and filth in their premises posed a risk a risk to customers and that they had shown a blatant disregard for public health.

The prosecutor said despite official warnings the duo did little to improve their premises where the floor and food preparation equipment were dirty.

They had failed to keep proper health and safety records and there was a risk of cross contamination of food which could cause illness or even death said the prosecutor.

Defending the Khan’s Steven Levine told the court: “The father has been in business here for 31years. He is not out to make a quick buck.

“They were renovating at the time and in hindsight should have shut the premises whilst this was going on.”

“In connection with the content of the curry.They had no lamb left so they used beef but the chef failed to tell any one.

“Conditions in the shop have improved.”