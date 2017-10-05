Fleetwood Same Day Health offering walk-in service - but its hours are slashed

Fleetwood’s Same Day Health Centre is now offering a walk-in service - but will now close two hours earlier.

Appointments are still being offered, health bosses said, with the doors now closing at 8pm rather than 10pm.

There are also plans in place to introduce bookable appointments at the Walk-In Centre in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, in the coming months.

Services will also work together, health bosses said. If one clinic is particularly busy, patients will be sent elsewhere, or given different options ‘if it is thought a different service would better suit their healthcare needs’.

Dr Tony Naughton, clinical chief officer at NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and a GP in Thornton, said: “The services in Fleetwood and Whitegate Drive are open every day and can treat people of all ages.They can deal with many of the most common problems people often go to A&E for.

“People who have non-life-threatening ailments - such as strains or sprains, suspected broken limbs, minor head injuries, cuts and grazes, bites and stings - should go to one of these services if they are unable to make an appointment with their GP.”

The centre now opens from 8am-8pm seven days a week. The earlier finish – it used to close at 10pm – was blamed on too few people using the service during those hours.

Last month, The Gazette revealed how people struggling to see their GP during the day can now make appointments at one of three health centres.

Evening and weekend slots up to 8pm are being made available at the Whitegate Drive Health Centre in Blackpool, Fleetwood Health and Wellbeing Centre, and Freckleton Health Centre.

Patients need to be registered with a local doctor, and should book a slot by calling their practice’s usual number.

Independent health group Healthwatch said patients were struggling to get appointments and often ended up visiting the Walk-In Centre.

It said 43 per cent of patients surveyed at four Blackpool surgeries said it was ‘difficult’ to get a same-day appointment.