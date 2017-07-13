Flash mob dances for hospice

Schoolchildren boogied on down at a Blackpool superstore in aid of Trinity Hospice.

Children from Mereside Academy took part in the ‘flash mob’ dance at Asda on Cheery Tree Road on Saturday.

The Asda flash mob in action

Youngsters and their parents danced to party tunes ‘Saturday Night’ and ‘Superman!’ as well as Mark Ronson’s ‘Uptown Funk’.

The event was organised by Asda employee Jeanette Hyde, with the help of friends Janine Emery, Joanne Vintner, and Sara Bradford.

She said: “We had so many customers the foyer was full. I was smiling from ear to ear.

“Trinity Hospice is the last bit of care that people get. The carers are really good and I do think it was the right charity to do it for.”

The kids absolutely loved it. It was a wonderful day

The event raised £186 for Trinity Hospice.

A video of the flash mob dance was posted online, where Jeanette hopes it will receive 1,000 views.

She said: “The kids absolutely loved it.

“It was a wonderful day and the kids can’t wait to do another one.”

A Trinity Hospice spokesman said: “We like to have plenty of fun in fund-raising, and this looks and sounds fantastic!

“Because we are a local charity, every pound donated to us helps look after Fylde Coast people. It’s always lovely to hear of youngsters coming up with novel ways to support us, so on behalf of our team here at Trinity we send a great big thank you to the children and adults who made this possible – keep on dancing!”