Daughter hails quick thinking pub heroes

The daughter of a man revived twice after collapsing on the floor of a Fylde coast pub has praised the quick thinking of volunteers who rushed to his aid.

Keith King, 73 suffered a massive heart attack as he stood at the bar of the Thatched House in Poulton on Saturday.

He’s already joking with mum that he should spend more time in the pub because he’s safer there than at home.

His life was saved by Luton Town football fan Matthew Davies, who carried out CPR as Mr King on the floor of the pub.

Today Zena King praised the efforts of Mr Davies and pub staff and police who rushed to her father’s aid.

He is now recovering in hospital, waiting for a procedure which could prevent any further heart attacks.

Zena said: “My dad is doing well, he’s feeling fine

“He’s still in hospital, frustrated he can’t leave but they won’t let him out until he’s had a pacemaker fitted.

“He’s going to have a pacemaker with a defibrillator fitted, which is an amazing thing.

“It means if this happens again his heart will get an automatic shock.”

Mr King, who lives in Poulton, collapsed when his heart stopped in pub on Saturday. Matthew, who was in town to watch his team play at Bloomfield Road rushed to his aid.

He was assisted by pub worker Declan Cullinane the pair fighting to keep Mr King alive until Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, arrived with a defibrillator.

Zena said: “Matt was just in the right place at the right time.

“It’s that split second decision. It’s a massive thing to know what to do.

“He had the training and he was able to put it into action.”

Zena continued: “My dad was talking to Declan when his heart stopped.

“Declan dialled 999 then helped Matt.

“The family can’t thank them enough.

Zena was also amazed by the calm response of Sgt Hardman, who repeatedly treated Mr King with the defibrillator from his patrol car.

She said: “He’s a traffic officer, this isn’t part of his day to day.

“The way he responded was so professional.

“An hour later he went to visit dad in hospital and made sure the family knew what had happened.”

Today Zena, 37, urged more people to take up first aid training so they can respond in similar circumstances.

She said: “Matt said he was doing what anybody would have done.

“I think he did what anybody should do, but it’s not always the case.

“People should get the training, get educated and have the courage to use it.

As for her dad of two Keith, he’s already looking forward to getting back to his favourite pub.

Zena said: “He’s already joking with mum that he should spend more time in the pub because he’s safer there than at home.”