Can YOU help beat world record here in Blackpool?

Hospital bosses have teamed up with Blackpool and The Fylde College’s art department to try and set a new world record – and they may need your help.

In a bid to have the ‘largest art gallery in the world’, the joint attempt needs 3,000 pieces of art, which would be displayed at venues across the resort throughout next year.

Entries are being accepted from hospital workers, college staff and students, and pupils elsewhere.

“This will then be rolled out to all residents of Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre,” a leaflet printed for the bid said.

“We want you to submit an original piece of art work. It could be a sketch, doodle, drawing, painting, or photograph, but it must be around the theme of ‘What Health Means To Me’.”

Artwork should be a maximum 297mm x 420mm in landscape or portrait. Take a picture of it and email it along with your name to world.recordattempt@blackpool.ac.uk and await more information.