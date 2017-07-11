Have your say on dog control proposals

Dog owners are being asked for their views on the introduction of new controls in part of the Fylde coast.

Wyre Council wants to introduce a number of new measuresin a bid to stop anti-social behaviour.

In recent years Wyre has brought in dog control orders – forcing owners to clean up after a dog has fouled, keep a dog on its lead in designated areas, put a dog on a lead when asked to do so, refrain from exercising dogs in designated areas and not exercise more than four dogs in some spots

The control orders will become redundant by October and Wyre wants to replace them with Public Space Protection Orders and a a new dog control offence.

Coun David Henderson, Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces, said: “We actively welcome well behaved dogs and responsible dog owners and recognise that there should be places for dogs to run free for their own welfare, and the proposals provide this balance.

“I would encourage people to have a look at the proposed orders and pass this information on to any groups that might have an interest.

Wyre is proposing dog controls at sites across the borough.

In Fleetwood dogs would be required to be on a lead at Euston Park, Fleetwood Cemetery, on sections of the Promenade and on the bridleway to the rear of the sea wall at Rossall.

The Marine Gardens, Martindale Park and Pocket Park are also included.

In Cleveleys restrictions would apply between Five Bar Gate and The Venue as well as Hawthorne Park in Thornton and the Wyre Civic Centre grounds in Poulton.

A full list of all the areas which would be covered by the orders is at wyre.gov.uk