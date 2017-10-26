Half term fun galore!

Wyre Council is inviting families to discover something new at half-term and explore the Mount Pavilion and gardens with a series of free events.

These creative events, all themed around ‘looking up’, take place next week with different activities to enjoy at the mount and also Fleetwood Library.

Until Thursday, November 2, families can enjoy the Beaufort Games Trail and play games inspired by the weather.

Create a whirlwind of fun and decode flags while navigating the Mount Gardens. It’s a self-guided activity and suitable for all ages. Beaufort Games Code Packs can be collected from from the Tourist Information Centre at Marine Hall, Fleetwood Library and Fleetwood museum.

On Monday, October 30, kids can enjoy drop in creative adventures with Artist Tina Dempsey at Fleetwood Library.

From 11am to 1pm there’s pebble decorating, and from 2pm to 4pm they can try their hand at kite making.

Inspired by the heritage of The Mount, drop in and decorate pebbles ready to hide at The Mount gardens for others to explore and find over half-term or make a kite to fly at the Mount.

The same workshops take place at the same times on Thursday, November 2, but this time at the Mount, where there’s also a flag-abet bunting drop in workshop from 11am to 4pm with artist Angie Thompson.

Create coded messages using the Maritime Flag Signal alphabet or make a mini bunting message to take home and hang up.

For more information on any of these events, call 01253 887612.

Mia, left, and Ruby busy with paints when artist Tina Dempsey held a Crazy Cardboard Creatures workshop in Fleetwood’s Mount Pavilion during the summer holidays