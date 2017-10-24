Gunge surprise for Pixie Lott at Nickelodeon’s Slimefest at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Pop princess Pixie Lott enjoyed the slime of her life when she performed in Blackpool.

The Mama Do and Boys and Girls hit-maker was appearing at Nickelodeon’s Slimefest at the Pleasure Beach.

And while hundreds of youngsters waited to be soaked by gallons of green gunge, the celebrities weren’t excluded from the fun and games.

Over Saturday, Sunday and yesterday the event saw performances from The Vamps, JoJo Siwa and Professor Green and will be broadcast on November 3.