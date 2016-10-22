Group’s probe into dentist offerings

Independent group Healthwatch Lancashire has launched an investigation into the access to dentists given to care home residents across the county.

It said it was acting after visits to 31 care homes since last October showed ‘difficulties’ for residents.

Care homes from across Lancashire will be quizzed about issues their residents face, with results being published at a later date.

Healthwatch Lancashire’s chief officer Sheralee Turner Birchall said: “The findings of our reports help make a real difference to the way health and social care services are delivered.

“The strength of our community engagement provides us with intelligence on the key issues effecting service users and enable us to create new projects, such as this one, as we strive to help create the best levels of care for all people across Lancashire.”