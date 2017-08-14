Greens arrive to add voice to anti-fracking protest

Green Party activists joined campaigners at the Preston New Road fracking site yesterday to ramp up “peaceful” pressure on the shale gas industry and the government

Former Green Party leader, Natalie Bennett spoke at the event, at the side of the A583, and accused police of being “aggressive” towards anti-frackers.

The public of Lancashire, indeed the UK public, have made it very clear that they do not want fracking

She said: “I’m disappointed to be having to make my third visit to the Preston New Road site. The public of Lancashire, indeed the UK public, have made it very clear that they do not want fracking.

“Lancashire County Council said no, the protectors on site, working day and night for months in the face of aggressive policing, have said fracking must not happen here, yet still Cuadrilla is throwing its shareholders money into a project that doesn’t have community consent.

“The Green Party has supported anti-fracking campaigns from the start, and the campaigns have been highly successful in preventing the start of an industry whose existence is indefensible on climate change, safety and wellbeing, and economic grounds.

“We, and the protectors, are also championing the alternatives - community-owned renewables and energy efficiency, which create business opportunities, jobs and energy security.”

Cuadrilla is currently constructing its drilling rig.