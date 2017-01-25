Green flag award for riverside park area

Wyre Estuary Country Park has received a Green Flag Special Award for Innovation for Bioblitz – a 24 hour event to raise awareness of the wildlife of the Wyre estuary.

It is one of just 15 inspirational parks and green spaces in the UK to achieve the award from Keep Britain Tidy.

It was awarded for bringing outstanding benefits to both the site and the local community.

A group of enthusiastic volunteers and council officers worked together to plan the Bioblitz event timed around World Environment Day.

The country park hosted 24 hours of specific biology-based activities in the park and along the estuary.

Wyre Estuary Country Park has been awarded Green Flag Awards for 12 years and has become a major attraction in recent years.