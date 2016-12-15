Great things to do in Lancashire this weekend

There is no escaping Christmas this weekend - but here is our guide of things to do.

PAID AND FREE: Cheeky Santa Dash, Preston, Saturday December 16

Christmas dinner

Father Christmas is taking a well earned rest and joining fellow santas at Avenham Park for a Cheeky Santa Dash. The participants will be in the park from 11.30am as they do a 5k run in aid of Beating Bowel Cancer, Mummy’s Star and the Rosemere Cancer Foundation. The event is organised by Ben Ashworth, who set up Ben’s Bowel Movements.

FREE: Christmas Tree Festival, Preston, various

Families can head down to St Mary Magdalene’s Church, in Ribbleton Avenue, Ribbleton, for its Christmas Tree Festival.

The event starts on Saturday December 17 until Friday December 23.

There will be a variety of stalls, decorations, festive food and of course Christmas trees.

PAID: Christmas Fever, Preston, Sunday December 18

Fever Dance Company presents a new show for all the family with the theme of Winter Wonderland at Preston Guild Hall on Sunday. Showcasing the talents of all the pupils from this amazing dance school. Fever has featured on Got to Dance, the Royal Variety Performance, ITV, the Strictly Come Dancing live tour and more. The show has a seasonal twist with performers of all ages for what organisers say promises to be an excellent afternoon’s entertainment. Tickets are priced £11 or £14 on the door and fun gets under way at 2pm.

FREE AND PAID: Christmas Festival, all month

The Withy Arms, in Leyland, is offering 16 cask ales, mulled wine and roasted chestnuts from 6pm every weekday and from 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. There is live entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

PAID: Blackpool Tower Christmas Wonderland, Friday December 23

The ballroom hosts festive activities including Mrs Claus in her kitchen; posting a letter to Santa; making reindeer food; learning how to wrap presents and make decorations at the elf school; meeting Father Christmas and singing with Elsa.

Session times: 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm. Child tickets (£19.95) come with a free adult ticket, Additional adult tickets are £5.

FREE: Christmas dinner, Sunday December 25

Leyland Methodist Church, in Turpin Green, is hosting a Christmas Day dinner for people who may be alone. There is no charge, but donations are welcome. The morning church service starts at 10.30am. People need to book by calling 01772 453586 or email office@leylandmethodist.org.uk.

Elsewhere, The Foxton Centre, Preston, is open on Christmas Eve from noon until 2pm and Nandos is hosting a festive meal on Sunday - ticket only by referral from the centre. Volunteers are always welcome to help. On Boxing Day, the centre is open noon from until 2pm for free Christmas dinner for homeless people.

PAID: Viva Christmas Eve, Blackpool, Saturday December 24

There will be fun and flamboyant frolics as Leye D Johns presents a Vegas style cabaret night at Viva Blackpool, Church Street, with guest vocalists and the beautiful VIVA Showgirls for an evening of festive fun.

The fun kicks off at 6pm and ends at 11pm.

Tickets are £14.50 per person. Adults only.

To book a seat, call 01253 297 297.

PAID: Santa Cruise, Hoghton, Friday December 23

Santa comes on board Riley Green Marina, Bolton Road, Hoghton, on Friday. There are a choice of three departure times: noon, 2pm or 4pm.

The cost is £15 per person. Adults will be served a hot drink or mulled wine and mince pies, with soft drinks, biscuits and treats for the children plus their own present from Santa.

For more information contact Ellie on 01254 202967 or email info@canalboatcruises.co.uk.

PAID: Children’s Christmas Eve Party, Leyland, Saturday December 24

Wellington Park, in Church Road, Leyland, is hosting its annual Christmas party on Christmas Eve, from noon until 3pm.

The fun includes a disco, lunch, and a visit from Santa with a present for each child.

Tickets are £7.95 each.

To book call 01772 432881.

PAID: Breakfast with Tommy, Burnley, Friday December 23

Children are invited to join Tommy Trotter at Shores Hey Farm, Off Halifax Road, Briercliffe, for breakfast and receive a special gift.

The session is from 9.30am until 10.30am.

Book in advance 01282 455992.

Parents/guardians attending with a child will receive a 10 per cent discount voucher that can be used in one transaction on food on the day.

PAID: Pinocchio, Lancaster, Friday and Saturday December 23 and 24

Christopher Hill presents the classic tale of a wooden puppet who turns into a boy at The Dukes Theatre, in Moor Lane.

The panto, which includes puppetry, is on until January 7.

The show is directed by Louie Ingham and music is composed by Mark Melville.

Tickets are from £11 to £19. To book call the box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

FREE: Santa’s Grotto, Preston, Friday and Saturday December 23 and 24

Children are being given one last chance to give Santa their wish list at St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston, on Friday and Saturday, 11am until 4pm.

Entry is free and includes a gift.

It is run by Galloway’s Society for the Blind, with all donations going to the charity.

PAID: Nicktoons Christmas Grotto and Ice Skating, Blackpool, until December 24.

Santa Claus will be paying a visit to give every good boy and girl a Blackpool Pleasure Beach Diamond Pass for the 2017 season and a special Nickelodeon gift.

Families can have their photo taken with the Nickelodeon characters, visit the Arena for ice skating fun. Cost is £10.99 per person, when booked online in advance of visit or £12.99 on arrival.

PAID: Celebrity Duck Trail, Burscough, December 23 and 24

If anyone fancies a break from Christmas, Martin Mere still has its Celebrity Duck Trail throughout December and January. The activity takes families across the whole of the grounds at Martin Mere. Pick up a Dusty Duck trail map from the admission desk and tick off the duck statues dotted around. Admission £12.60 for adults, £6 for children, family ticket £33.50.