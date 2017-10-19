Great hockey match against rivals

On Wednesday September 27, AKS U11 hockey team played local rivals, Rossall School.

AKS got off to a great start with good play down the left.

Charlotte passed the ball to Jessica who then nicely set up Jessie who slotted the ball past the keeper, making the score 1-0.

The team continued to work well together, passing the ball and supporting one another.

It wasn’t long before Charlotte scored the second goal making the score 2-0.

Just before the end of the first third Anya drove the ball down the right, passing the ball to Charlotte who provided a lovely cross to Jessie, who swept the ball into the goal making the score 3-0.

For the second third Mr Hodgkinson made some changes to the team.

We continued to play more attacking hockey and our defence was solid with Kirtika, Anna and Lisa providing some good tackles.

Daniella made several excellent saves too.

The team continued to support one another with some solid play from Jessica, and AKS broke away with Zara slotting the ball past the goal keeper to make the score 4-0.

In the final third of the game, more changes were made. There was some good play down the right from Anya and Charlotte which resulted in our fifth goal being finished well by Carly. AKS continued to press and a good cross from Charlotte to Jessie led to our sixth goal being scored.

Overall this was a great performance by the whole team. We would like to thank Rossall School for coming to play, Mr Hodgkinson, and the parents for watching us.