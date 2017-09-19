Grandad, 77, left bloodied and injured in attack by out-of-control bull mastiff

A Fylde coast grandad who was knocked to the ground by a dog while out on a stroll has offered his thanks to the people who helped him.

Robert Heywood, 77, was knocked down and bitten by an out-of-control bull mastiff while walking near Underbank Road in Stanah on August 28.

Robert Heywood would like to thank the people who came to his aid after he was bitten by a dog while out walking

The dog walker then left the scene, leaving the grandad-of-four bleeding and unable to get up.

He was saved by a passing couple who quickly called an ambulance.

He said: “I had my rucksack on and couldn’t get up. My hand was pouring with blood.

“I was laying on the ground when a couple came and helped me and put a coat under my head.

“I had no use of my fingers at all. I have been out of commission for a couple of weeks.

“I’d like to thank the couple and also the park ranger who really helped me evn though I didn’t know who they were.”

Robert was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The dog was tracked down to a local animal shelter by police, who advised that it must be muzzled.

Robert, who lives in Stalmine, said: “I think people should be aware.

“As a 77-year-old man I could have come off a lot worse.

“I still have pain in my fingers where the mouth came down and crushed them.”

A police spokesman said: “It was a homeless dog that was being walked on a lead by a volunteer.

“There has been a visit from ourselves and Wyre Council and they were told that the dog must be muzzled when it is out in a public area.”