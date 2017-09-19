Grandad, 77, left bloodied and injured in attack by out-of-control bull mastiff

A Fylde coast grandad who was knocked to the ground by a dog while out on a stroll has offered his thanks to the people who helped him.
Robert Heywood, 77, was knocked down and bitten by an out-of-control bull mastiff while walking near Underbank Road in Stanah on August 28.
The dog walker then left the scene, leaving the grandad-of-four bleeding and unable to get up.
He was saved by a passing couple who quickly called an ambulance.
He said: “I had my rucksack on and couldn’t get up. My hand was pouring with blood.
“I was laying on the ground when a couple came and helped me and put a coat under my head.
“I had no use of my fingers at all. I have been out of commission for a couple of weeks.
“I’d like to thank the couple and also the park ranger who really helped me evn though I didn’t know who they were.”
Robert was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.
The dog was tracked down to a local animal shelter by police, who advised that it must be muzzled.
Robert, who lives in Stalmine, said: “I think people should be aware.
“As a 77-year-old man I could have come off a lot worse.
“I still have pain in my fingers where the mouth came down and crushed them.”
A police spokesman said: “It was a homeless dog that was being walked on a lead by a volunteer.
“There has been a visit from ourselves and Wyre Council and they were told that the dog must be muzzled when it is out in a public area.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Fleetwood Weekly News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.