Got fishy burps? Jack has answer!

There’s nothing fishy about a unique business idea launched by two entrepreneurs.

Jack Morrison, from Poulton, and his mate Marcus Mollinga, from Preston, have launched what they believe is the answer to fishy burps.

We are getting so much interest now and the response has been unbelievable

The duo have created an emulsion to mask the smell and taste of pharmaceutical grade fish oil. They believe this will eliminate ‘fish burps’ – a common problem for people who take supplements including cod liver oil capsules.

Despite only launching two months ago, they are already in conversation with some of the biggest retailers in the UK and US.

Jack, 22, said: “The plan was initially to market it online.

“We are getting so much interest now and the response has been unbelievable.”

The idea was born when Marcus was recovering from surgery for an injury he suffered playing rugby for Preston Grasshoppers.

He was advised to start taking fish oil capsules – but they gave him fishy burps and he hated the size of the capsules.

Meanwhile, co-founder Jack Morrison, Marcus’ best friend since the age of 12, wondered why Marcus was always burping fish.

Research revealed fishy burps was a side effect of rancid fish oil.

When researching potential solutions they stumbled across an area of science called nano-encapsulation and then managed to find some specialists in Los Angeles who worked chiefly with different types of oil.

Fish oil supplements are becoming increasingly popular, with benefits said to include more supple joints, better cardiac health and protection from strokes.

The key ingredient in fish oil – which can also be obtained by eating oily fish such as salmon and tuna – is Omega 3.

Omega-3 fish oil contains both docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that are important in preventing and managing heart disease.

Doctors recommend that people should eat at least two portions of oily fish per week.