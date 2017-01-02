Give blood and help save three lives this year

Individuals donating blood could save or improve up to three lives by giving up just an hour of their time.

That is according to NHS Blood and Transplant which is calling on residents across the Blackpool area to make a New Year’s resolution to become blood donors next year.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “The New Year has traditionally been a time when people think about giving things up.

“This year we’re asking people in Lancashire to make a new kind of resolution and register to give blood.

“Or if you’ve already done so but haven’t managed to donate, we’d love to welcome you to one of our sessions in 2017.

“It’s easy to sign up to become a blood donor and book an appointment, online, via an app or on the phone.

“Each donation can potentially save up to three lives. In 2017 don’t just give up, give.”

To check the donation criteria and for times and places where you can donate visit blood.co.uk