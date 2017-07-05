Girl guide helper ‘inspirational role model’

A girl guiding volunteer has been recognised as an ‘inspirational role model’ by her fellow members.

Volunteer Katie Morton, from Garstang, received the surprise when a group of girls and young women recognised her for her volunteering efforts.

The award was part of a campaign led by the regional charity to recognise its volunteers for their efforts.

The 25-year-old said: “I feel very honoured and surprised to have been nominated as a Guiding Idol.

“I’ve been involved in guiding for a number of years now, and I really enjoy all of the opportunities and adventures it provides.”

Girlguiding North West England members were asked to nominate a Guiding Idol before a youth panel of girls and young women selected 75 volunteers to be invited to attend a special celebration on Sunday, June 25 at the regional headquarters in Preston.

The event included thought-provoking activities, a chocolate masterclass and afternoon tea for the 75.

Amid the celebrations, the volunteers received a Region Thanks badge from the Region Chief Commissioner, Julie Bell, and had yet another surprise when a plaque was unveiled in the headquarters’ garden – a tribute that named all 75 Guiding Idols for their achievement.

Julie, also from Garstang, (pictured with Katie) said: “We wanted to thank our volunteers for all the hard work and effort they put into girl guiding and with the support of our young members, we’ve been able to celebrate our amazing volunteers in a really memorable way.”