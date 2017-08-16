Giant whale set for trip to resort beach

The world’s largest animal will be ‘swimming’ onto Blackpool Promenade this month as a new ocean rescue campaign makes its debut in the town.

‘The Plastic Whale’ tour, organised by Sky Ocean Rescue, aims to highlight the problem of litter in our seas – with the construction of a 10m long blue whale made entirely from recycled plastic.

Figures released by the campaign revealed that 87 per cent of Brits are concerned by the UK’s plastic usage, and 66 per cent are willing to see a similar 5p plastic bag charge applied to other single-use plastic items such as straws, bottles and cups.

Stephanie Wyatt, of LOVEmyBEACH North West, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Sky Ocean Rescue’s plastic whale to Blackpool next week and increasing awareness of the dangers of single use plastics on marine life.

“The local community have already taken big steps to improve their coast which is apparent with the arrival of Blackpool’s first Blue Flag beach in 2016, however Sky’s Ocean Rescue looks beyond actions at the beach and to day to day purchasing behaviour.

“The LOVEmyBEACH campaign encourages individuals to rethink single use plastics and consider changes such as refillable water bottles, refusing a straw and plastic cutlery.”

Sandy Luk, CEO of the Marine Conservation Society, said: “The Plastic Whale Tour is timed perfectly to highlight some of the huge issues our seas face right now.”

The Blue Whale Tour will be on show on Blackpool Prom on August 22.

Beach cleanup

Find out what you can do to help keep your local beach clean and get involved in beach litter-picks by visiting www. lovemybeach.org.