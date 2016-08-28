Get set for folk and blues

A Fylde coast music festival is all set to return next weekend for its second year.

The Fleetwood Folk and Blues Weekend boasts eight venues featuring live folk, acoustic and blues music alongside the return of a craft fair, workshops and traditional dancing.

The event takes place between Friday September 2 and Sunday September 4,

Rachael Bailey, event organiser, has confirmed Fleetwood Bowling Club as the main concert venue after the recent extension of the function room.

A packed bill of artists includes award-winning acts such Merry Hell, Sunjay, Reg Meuross, Flossie Malavialle among others, alongside local festival favourites Ian Gartisde and Scolds Bridle.

Some events are free and others require paid-for tickets.

Visit www.fleetwoodfolkandblues.com or info@fleetwoodfolkandblues.com or phone (01253) 873964 or 07979 932779.