Gearing up for resort festival

Final preparations are underway for the third Blackpool Music Festival, which will be held at venues across the town on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 7, 8 and 9.

This year’s free family event will see artists performing at the Winter Gardens, The Waterloo, The Golden Eagle, HMV, and The Galleon Bar, and will support homeless resort charity Streetlife.

Creative director Stephen Pierre, who has taken over from original organiser Jon Bamborough this year, said: “Promoting live music events, festivals and culture are a great way to boost the town’s year round economy and to attract a wider range of visitor.

“When public arts funding is being cut, it’s a case of joined up thinking and pooling resources to make such events happen.”

Visit www.blackpoolmusicfestival.com for more.