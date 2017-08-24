GCSE results: Rossall celebrates as key grades are on the rise

Staff and students at Rossall School are celebrating after the school saw a growth in A*-C grades achieved by its students.

Despite the national GCSE pass rate falling to its lowest rate in a decade, Rossall’s grades are on the rise.

Some 90 per cent of students were awarded A*-C grades and almost 95 per cent of students achieved 5 A*-C grades including English and Maths – the best results at A*-C since 2010.

Head Teacher, Ms Elaine Purves said: “The results are tribute to the tremendous amount of work our students and staff have put in over the last two years.

“It is wonderful to see their efforts rewarded, and we are looking forward to welcoming them back to continue their studies in the Sixth Form at Rossall.”

100 per cent of students were awarded A*-C grades in Art, English Literature, additional maths, physical education, physics, religious studies and Spanish whilst 98 per cent gained the same top grades in maths.

A number of students achieved 5 or more A* or A grades, including Will Gair from Fleetwood who plans to stay at Rossall to study for A levels in chemistry, maths and physics.