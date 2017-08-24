GCSE results: Port high school’s on the up again

They were in celebratory mood at Fleetwood High School after this year’s GCSE results showed a consecutive upward turn on previous results.

The school, on Broadway, continued a trend of year-on year improvement with an 8 per cent hike in pupils gaining five or more GCSE passes at C or over, including English and Maths (48 per cent).

Head teacher Richard Barnes said the achievement was particularly welcome given the latest educational developments which have seen Government-led efforts to make GCSEs tougher and maths and English graded differently.

Instead of the usual A*, A, B and C passes old, grades of 1-9 are now handed out to these key subjects, with 9 the highest and rated even above an A*.

Many students at Fleetwood High admitted to being confused by the new grades, but the young people there also had plenty of praise for the school’s extra Saturday maths sessions, hailing them as a key factor in better grades.

Mr Barnes said; “Fleetwood High School is proud that, despite the well-publicised changes to introduce more challenging GCSE exam papers, the school’s recent trend of ‘year on year’ improvement has continued. This is down to the phenomenal hard work of our students and of the staff at the school, a fact which was recently recognised by Ofsted who noted that out staff go the extra mile for their pupils.

“This is known as the ‘Fleetwood Way’ and we are pleased this hard work is reflected in these fantastic results.”

Student Hannah Woodhouse gained two A*s, two As, one B and one grade 5,6 and 7 each, as well as a distinction and will now be heading to Blackpool Sixth Form College, to study psychology, sociology and law, saying: “They were tough exams, I did better than I expected.”

Katie Shewan, who also did well, said: “Maths Saturdays definitely helped us.”