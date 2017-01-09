Garstang popular 10k race a success once again

Holy smoke!

An ever-popular 10k race took place with some strong times recorded – with the help of Batman and Robin!

Garstang annual 10K and fun run. Michael Tipper and Michael Strahard.

Garstang’s annual 10k was sold out as 500 runners made their way around the Wyre town with the weather staying dry for the race on Sunday.

Garstang mayor Alan Cornthwaite started the run from Garstang Community Academy, on Bowgreave Drive, as racers made their way around the undulating rural course.

Preston Harriers’ Robert Affleck came in first place with a time of 32 minutes 24 seconds, while Catherine Howard from Knowsley Harriers was the fastest woman with a time of 38 minutes 42 seconds.

Organiser Steve Ashcroft said: “Sunday’s race was a really good day. It was really well marshalled and once again we were completely sold out with one racer even in a wheelchair. When the runners got back to the school they were presented with a medal and we’ve managed to raise £1,600 for the school – which is brilliant.

“We’re already looking forward to next year’s event and hope it will be just as popular.”