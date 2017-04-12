Garden buddies to lend a hand

A new project is to be set up in Fleetwood which will see volunteers helping to tidy up the gardens of people who are elderly, housebound or isolated.

The Gardens Buddies scheme is part of the wider Healthier Fleetwood scheme, aimed at boosting the health of residents in the town after it was revealed life expectancy is lower in parts of the port than the national average.

Since then a string of initiatives have been set up aimed at making a difference.

Some of the buddies are taking part after being referred by their GP, as a positive step towards improving their own health and wellbeing.

The residents initially benefiting from the project are those who are housebound as result of long-standing health problems and have input from the Fleetwood NHS Home Visiting Service.

This is run by Fylde Coast Medical Services (FCMS) on behalf of local GP practices, and James Fothergill of FCMS said: “We asked residents if they felt they would be able to enjoy their gardens if somebody could offer a few hours to do the basics.

“Many said yes and are looking forward to getting out into their gardens more and the benefits that brings.”

Funding for the equipment used by the Garden Buddies has come from the Lancashire County Council’s Champion for Parishes initiative and Fleetwood Town Council.

Dawn Spooner, community development officer for the Town Council said, “We’re delighted to support this project by sourcing the funds for equipment and tools.”

Anyone who would like to offer some time to be a ‘buddy’ or to nominate somebody should visit www.healthierfleetwood.co.uk