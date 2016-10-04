Gala team’s library hopes

The group behind a last ditch bid to save one of Wyre’s libraries has now been revealed.

The Thornton Cleveleys Gala Committee, backed by Coun Andrea Kay, has launched an unexpected move to take over the Four Lane Ends property.

Under the proposals the building would be used as a library and community hub.

And those behind the scheme are hopeful County Hall chiefs will accept their offer.

Emma Ellison, chairman of Thornton Cleveleys Gala Committee, said: “We have submitted an expression of interest to Lancashire County Council and now we will wait to hear from them – we expect it to be a lengthy process.

“For some time we have been looking for our own place and at our latest meeting we decided the library would be the best option.

“We have done our sums and we think it is a good plan.

“The idea would be for us to continue with some of the library services, such as book lending and some computer services, but instead of providing laptops people would be able to bring their own in and we could offer free WiFi.

“We would also hire space out to local community groups, including the craft and toddlers groups who have already been using the library.

“It wouldn’t be free to use but we would keep costs low so people could afford it – we think if each member of local groups paid just one pound, that would raise a decent amount of money but make it affordable.

“We’d also be holding fundraisers to bring money in.

“It’s a shame the library has closed but this would be one way of keeping some of the activities running.”

Coun Kay is hoping members of the Friends of Thornton and Cleveleys Libraries will get behind the proposals.

And she is working hard to put together another bid, alongside an established community interest company, for Cleveleys library.

Coun Kay said: “I can’t reveal too much at this stage but a lot of work has gone in and hopefully we will see something come from it.

“In Thornton I’d like to think we can start getting people behind the bid and show County Hall there is as much support as possible.”