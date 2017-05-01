Fylde health team in national award win

Fylde-based social enterprise, Spiral Health, has been presented with an excellence award in recognition of its work.

Spiral Health community interest company, has won the Hirst Prize for Social Enterprise Excellence.

Spiral, which has its head office in Wesham, provides rehabilitation services to primary and secondary care, social services and the private sector, was formed in 2012.

Its first contract was to operate a 40 bed nurse-led unit at Bispham where staff are involved with the board and the day-to- day running to continually improve care standards and produce efficiency savings.

The team has since won new contracts to create a new rehabilitation unit at the Royal Preston Hospital and is now working with Eric Wright Construction to open a state-of- the-art dementia unit. Meanwhile, Spiral Health’s chief executive Tracey Bush regularly advises the government on how this model of healthcare can be rolled out.

The award was presented was presented by a leading figure in the sector, Clive Hirst at Social Enterprise Solutions in Blackpool, along with a share of the company’s profits in line with how social enterprises operate..

Tracey Bush received the award at a special ceremony which also included staff, board members, public members and the outgoing High Sheriff of Lancashire, John Barnett MBE DL.

Mr Hirst said: “Spiral Health has always demonstrated its social enterprise credentials by contributing to the community and clearly demonstrating its social value.

“Patients consistently testify to the outstanding standard of care which allows them to return home sooner. The directors of Social Enterprise Solutions were unanimous in recommending Spiral Health as the leading example of social enterprise excellence on the Fylde Coast in the last 12 months.”

Chief executive at Spiral Health, Tracey Bush, said: “This award is a great honour that recognises the hard work of the staff and commitment of the board. Social purpose is at the very heart of what we do and is central to our values.”