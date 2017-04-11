Fylde health foods firm’s golden horde

A Lancashire manufacturer of health and nutritional supplements is exporting to its 46th country.

Nature’s Aid based at St George’s Court in Kirkham has appointed a dealer in the far eastern country best known for its legendary 12th Century leader Ghengis Khan and his hordes - Mongolia.

The firm which won Exporter of the Year at the 2016 BIBAs awards only started targeting the overseas market around five years ago

Natures Aid is based in Kirkham with 64 employees and is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of high quality British made vitamins, minerals and supplements as well as an exporter to 45 countries.

For the year ending June 30, it posted turnover of £7.34m up from £6.45m the year before, and apre-tax profit of £1.74m up from £1.28 the year before.

The new distributor, will focus on Mongolia region, will be supplying the Nature’s Aid brands, including their best-selling Mini Drops range, which is the UK’s first range of sugar free supplements for children.

Previously it has said it has seen growing demand from health conscious nations abroad, particularly in northern Europe and the Middle East.

Chris Morrey, commercial director, said: “Over the past five years, our exports have grown from virtually zero to more than 35 per cent of our turnover, led by our continual focus on productivity improvements, investment in new facilities, new product innovation and developing our workforce.

“We are proud that Mongolia has become our forty-sixth export country and we look forward to celebrating our 50th export country in the near future.

“To achieve this, it is particularly important that our products continue to be developed and manufactured in the UK, where our reputation for quality and delivery is second to none.

“Finally, I would like to thank the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce and the UK Department of International Trade, since without their help, guidance and encouragement, our export success would not have been possible.”

