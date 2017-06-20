Fylde coast youngsters steal show at choir finals

Shakespeare’s stars are singing sensations!

Sweet-voiced youngsters at Shakespeare Primary in Fleetwood are celebrating after being crowned the Last Choir Singing champions. More than 2,000 singers from across 70 schools in Lancashire entered the competition, with the finals held in Blackburn on Friday. Norbreck Primary Academy was first runners-up, Copp CE Primary from Great Eccleston won the artistic impression award while St Michael’s CE was named Best Newcomer.

Finals of the Last Choir Singing Winners Shakespeare Primary

Shakespeare headteacher, Laura Willan said: “We are so pleased that our marvellous choir has achieved this recognition. All our children have worked extremely hard and shown great dedication, so we are thrilled to get here. It is not only an amazing achievement for us, but also a brilliant opportunity for us to showcase our fantastic school.

“The competition has brought so much confidence, enjoyment and a real sense of team spirit for our children.”

Competition judge, British Conductor, Tom Newall, said: “All the finalists performed to the highest standard, they were incredibly impressive. Last Choir Singing is an amazing experience and I have thoroughly enjoyed being a judge at the final.

“You can see the enjoyment from each child taking part; it is just wonderful to watch.

“Shakespeare were exceptional and I was instantly won over by them. Watch out, we could see some of these young singers making a name for themselves in the future.”

Finals of the Last Choir Singing Best Newcomer, St Michaels

Finals of the Last Choir Singing Norbreck Primary, runners up