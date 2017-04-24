Fylde Coast mums-to-be urged to breastfeed

New and expectant mothers on the Fylde Coast are being encouraged to breastfeed their babies by local doctors and national bodies.

In Blackpool, 62 per cent of mums breastfeed, compared to 69 per cent across Lancashire and a national average of 73 per cent.

Babies who are not breastfed are more likely to get diarrhoea and respiratory infections

Dr Amanda Doyle, chief clinical officer at Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Babies who are not breastfed are more likely to get diarrhoea and respiratory infections.

“It also lowers a mother’s risk of ovarian and breast cancer as well as burning up to 500 calories.

“With so many benefits to preventing illness it is important that more mothers start and continue breastfeeding.”

For more information, advice, or tips, visit www.nhs.uk/start4life