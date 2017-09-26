Fylde coast fish company slapped with £5,000 fine for breaking maritime conservation laws

A Fylde coast fish company has been ordered to pay almost £5,000 in fines and costs for breaking maritime conservation laws.

The Midland Fish Company of the Fish Docks, Fleetwood, admitted failing to supply the Government’s Maritime Management Organisation with 49 sets of details about fish the firm bought direct from a trawler at the port.

Blackpool Magistrates heard how sales notes should be provided to the MMO within 48 hours of the sale.

This is done so that fish stock conservation can be looked at.

The sales notes covered the purchase of £13,811 of fish weighing in at 1,875 kilos.

The court heard that a director of the firm, Kenneth Hayton, had been fined at an earlier hearing for the same offence involving J.Ward (Fleetwood) Ltd – another fish firm where he is a director.

Hayton told the court: “There was only a very small profit made on the fish bought by the Midland Fish Company.”

“It was a mistake – my mistake for not reading the regulations.”

The company was fined £2,500 and ordered to pay court and investigation costs.

In total Midland fish will have to pay £4,867.