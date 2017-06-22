Fund-raiser in memory of mum boosts charity

An impressive sum of £3,330 has been presented to Trinity Hospice following a fund-raising spectacle in memory of a much loved Fleetwood mum.

Paula Young, of Calder Avenue, died from cancer at the tragically early age of 41 in January and left behind heartbroken husband Colin and four children.

Friends rallied around and in May they staged a charity fun-run and a night of music and giant raffles.

The total raised was just over £4,500, with a generous contribution from Cleveleys-based superstore, Morrisons.

After the £3,300 was donated to the Trinity, the remainder was presented to Colin so he could take the brave children on a well-needed holiday.

Colin, 47, wanted to help Trinity because of the devoted care Paula received there towards the end of her life.

He organised the 2.2 mile sports run at King George’s Playing Field and the fun night at Fleetwood Cricket with help from Paula’s pals, Maxine Emslie, Denise Wilkinson and Lisa Haugan.

Colin said: “It felt good to be able to hand the money over to Trinity, they do such wonderful work when people are at their lowest ebb.

“They helped get me through it.”

Lisa said; “It was all made possible with help and support of local business and Fleetwood people pulling together and also the Weekly News for helping to advertise our fund-raisers.

“We want to thank everyone who helped make it a success, the support was really brilliant. Fleetwood Cricket Club said the charity night was their busiest night.

“Paula was always the first to help with events just like ours, so we were all determined to make this a big success.”

Trinity Hospice, the children’s hospice Brian House and the group’s other work costs a staggering £7.2m a year to run, and Trinity has to find £5m of that itself, annually.

Shirley Morgan, Trinity’s communications manager, said: “We couldn’t get by without this kind of help, we’re very grateful for it.”