Fresh alert over tax scam

Council chiefs have urged people not to give personal details over the phone after reports of scammers claiming to be tax officials.

Wyre Council is concerned vulnerable people might be targeted by criminals.

A spokesman said: “Scammers are posing as local council officials or professionals and cold-calling customers stating that they are eligible for a general tax or council tax rebate.

“While it may not be easy to identify if a tax rebate is legitimate, you should take care and know for certain that the tax you are planning to claim is genuine.

“A genuine corganisation will never ask you for an advance fee payment in order to claim back tax.”