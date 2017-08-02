Freebie Splash Pad offer for summer hols

Youngsters in Fleetwood who are entitled to free swimming sessions at the town’s leisure centre during school holidays will now also have free use of the Marine Splash pad as well.

The free sessions scheme at YMCA Fleetwood Health and Fitness Centre on The Esplanade has been made possible thanks to a £2,500 grant from Coun Lorraine Beavers, the Lancashire County Council member for Fleetwood East.

The scheme has been secured for local Fleetwood children with an FY7 postcode throughout the school holidays until February 2018.

Free swimming throughout the summer school holidays, to Friday September 1, is available for children aged 16 and under but all children taking part in free sessions must complete a registration form beforehand.

Forms are available from YMCA Fleetwood and must be signed by a parent or guardian aged 18 or over with proof of residency at an FY7 postcode, such as a recent utility bill. Any children under the age of eight must be accompanied by a paying parent or guardian aged 18 or over.

Steve Mullins, YMCA Fleetwood general manager, said: “All children registering from the FY7 postcode areas will be given a free membership card.”

Coun Beavers said: “It’s vital children learn how to swim and it’s great to extend this to the splash pad.”

• Call (01253) 771505 or visit ymcayactive.org.