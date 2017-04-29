Former MP announces bid to win back his seat

The former MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood has announced that he will attempt to regain his seat in the forthcoming general election.

Conservative Eric Ollernshaw was MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood until he was defeated by Labour’s Cat Smith by just 1,265 votes in 2015.

With another general election now planned for June 8, Mr Ollerenshaw has been selected as the Conservative candidate for the area.

Speaking after his selection, he said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been re-selected as the Conservative Candidate for Lancaster and Fleetwood, and am grateful to the local Party in putting their faith in me.

“After the last election, it looked as though the constituency of Lancaster and Fleetwood might be abolished as a result of the boundary review and it didn’t look likely I would be able to have the chance to represent the area again. However, with Theresa May having called an early General Election on the existing boundaries, I am absolutely delighted to have this opportunity to win the seat back and to be back!”

All parties have until May 11 to announce their candidates for the general election.