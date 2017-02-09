Former Fleetwood fishermen to fly in

Tickets for the 14th annual Fleetwood Fishermen’s Reunion are set to go on sale in a few weeks.

And already ex-Fleetwood trawlermen now living all over the world have booked their plane tickets to come over the event.

This year the get-together takes place on Saturday July 29, at Fleetwood Conservative Club on Lowther Road.

One of the main organisers, ex-fisherman Leon O’Flaherty, said: “We’ve had contact from a lad now living out in Australia and another out in Canada.

“They wanted to know the date so they could book their plane tickets.”

Leon said the reunion tickets will still be priced at £6.

The organisers have again booked Fleetwood DJ Dave Scrivener to provide music and there will be a buffet on the night.