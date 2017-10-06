Forerunners for female football

At Fleetwood Town Community Trust , we are proud of our role in promoting female football on the Fylde Coast.

At Fleetwood Town Community Trust , we are proud of our role in promoting female football on the Fylde Coast.

Girls taking part in Fleetwood Town Community Trusts girls football sessions

We have several sessions for girls’ football at different schools where we regularly have great turn-outs.

At Shakespeare Primary School on Mondays, we run sessions for girls between 5pm and 6pm where we often engage more than 20 girls between the ages of five and 14.

We are also active at two high schools – Millfield and Cardinal Allen – and engage more than 30 girls in each.

During the summer, we ran our very first girls-only football cap at Poolfoot Farm which was a huge success and something we will be looking at for the future.

We also have new female only sessions planned at

Myerscough College, with plans to also encourage new participants at Fleetwood High School, Montgomery, Hodgson and Baines.

Shortly we will be running the incredibly successful girls cup this year at Poolfoot Farm where high school teams from Years Seven and Eight could go on to represent Wyre at a national championships.

In the last 18 months, girls’ football locally has taken off beyond my expectations.

From voluntary sections at Fleetwood Town Juniors, where more than 100 girls take part, to community and school sessions where we engage more than 70 different children in high schools.

I have high hopes that Fleetwood and the Fylde Coast will be known as a leader in female football in the coming years.