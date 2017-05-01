Football club trust gives youth a break

While Fleetwood Town FC has excelled on the pitch in a remarkable promotion-chasing season, the club’s community activities have been making their mark as well.

The club’s Community Trust reports an impressive score regarding its traineeship programme for 16-24-year-olds from Fleetwood and Wyre.

It is about giving young people a chance

Of 13 trainees who began their 12-week scheme in January, seven have gone into employment, two have applied for college and one has applied for an apprenticeship.

Fleetwood’s chairman Andy Pilley says the football is just part of the club’s endeavours – its activities in the community are also important.

And Lisa Bennett, business development officer for Fleetwood Town Community Trust, says it is delivering with qualifications and work experience.

She said: “It is about giving young people a chance, some of it with work relating to the football club itself, but not all of it.

“Of the 13 trainees on the latest course, seven had 100 per cent attendance, we had a 100 per cent of them passing Level One Employability and Customer service Award, while 90 per centre passed Maths and English at a higher level.”

Work placements included coaching (with the Community Trust), stewarding, catering, site maintenance, groundsman reception, bar work and administration (at Fleetwood Town FC), warehouse operations (Health Edco), car valeting (Pro Wash), animal care and visitor guide (Farmer Parr’s) and Open Spaces (Wyre Council).