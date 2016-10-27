Football club pair face ‘ticket fraud’ probe

Two men accused of defrauding a total of more than £16,000 from Fleetwood Football Club have made their first appearance at court.

David Holloway and David Hart are alleged to have falsified ticket sale refunds at the club in March this year.

Holloway, 30, of Rossall Grange Lane, and David Hart, 49, of Eamont Place, both of Fleetwood, each face an offence of fraud by abusing their position in ticket sales.

Holloway is said to have gained £9,659 for himself and Hart £6,601.

The case was adjourned for further inquiries by Blackpool magistrates.

A spokesman for Fleetwood Town FC confirmed both men no longer work for the club.