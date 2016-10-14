Fly-tippers leave piles of rubbish at reserve in Fleetwood

Fly-tippers have struck again at a dumping blackspot in Fleetwood.

The offenders dumped a huge pile of wood, plastic, old electronic equipment and a car tire at the side of Jameson Road, just yards from a nature reserve

The site is targeted by fly-tippers on a regular basis, leading to anger and frustration from residents who visit the nature reserves. After the latest incident, Fleetwood Town Council member Rita Hewitt said local authorities should work together to try and combat the problem.

Coun Hewitt said: “It looks a terrible mess and I made an effort to see if the culprit had left behind any documents.Fly-tipping is an offence and if these people are caught they should have to pay the penalty.”

In June, a massive pile of bricks and wood was off-loaded there, while in April, pieces of cardboard, wood, paper, plastic and an old blue carpet were dumped.

For the last three years fly-tiping incidents in Wyre have ranged between 1,500 and more than 2,200 cases.