Floral tributes offer to tragic school teacher

Former students of a much-loved teacher have been invited to lay flowers in his memory.

David Nicklin, 54, died last week after a short battle with leukaemia.

Thank you to everyone for their kind words, thoughts and prayers at this very sad and difficult time

He taught at Fleetwood High before becoming assistant headteacher at Collegiate High.

He latterly worked with youngsters with extra learning needs at Educational Diversity, which has a base at the Athena Centre in Whitegate Drive.

Headteacher Wendy Casson said: “Any ex-students who like like to pay tribute are invited to lay flowers at our Athena Centre on Whitegate Drive at the side of the Tesco Garage.

“We will have a condolence book in the reception area for people to leave a message.

“Please come to Athena during the afternoon of July 12 or between 9.00am and 3.30pm on July 13.”

A private funeral for Mr Nicklin is scheduled for 1.15pm at Carleton Crematorium on Friday July 14.

His wife Lindsay said last week: “Thank you to everyone for their kind words, thoughts and prayers at this very sad and difficult time.”