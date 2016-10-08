Fleetwood woman’s lofty Himalaya challenge

Daredevil Rachel Normington plans to scale the heights for charity next month.

Health care assistant Rachel, 25, of Carr Road, Fleetwood, will attempt a 19-day trek from Kathmandu to Mount Everest’s South Base Camp in Nepal.

Rachel’s efforts are part of a campaign to raise £4,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society and the Macmillam Windmill cancer unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, two causes close to her heart.

Rachel, who works for Advance Home Care in Kirkham, said: “As a health care assistant, I see every day what dementia is like and how it affects patients and their families.

“The Alzheimer’s Society gives support to families and helps with research.

“And the Windmill unit is brilliant.

“My grandmother, Beryl Couch, was given four weeks to live in 2007 when she got leukaemia but thanks to their support, she is still alive and well aged 76.”

The peak of Everest, the world’s highest mountain, is 8,848 metres (29,029 ft) above sea level, and even the south camp is 5,364 metres (17,598 ft feet high).

To support Rachel’s fundraising effort visit:Facebook.com/rachelseveresttreck.