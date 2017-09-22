Fleetwood skipper Pond to ponder coaching - but not yet

Skipper Nathan Pond is part of the furniture at Highbury and the defender has not ruled out a spell in the hot-seat, though he says there are still plenty more minutes left in him before he considers a switch away from playing.

Pond was agonisingly close to a seventh promotion with Town last term and the 32-year-old was back at the heart of the defence for Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Portsmouth.

He has been at the club since 2003, and asked whether he would consider a career in coaching Pond said: “I’ve thought about it. I think I would enjoy it but I think I have got plenty of games left in me yet!

“I’m going to eventually start doing my badges and see where it takes me.

“I’ve been here a long time, so it would be nice to continue here!”

Pond was back in the starting line-up at Fratton Park after being on the bench in the previous two games against Oldham and Bury.

And although he admits it can be hard to watch on, the centre-half says he always remains positive and offers advice to whoever is in the side .

Pond said of his leadership role: “If I’m not playing, I still try to be positive, encouraging people and giving advice.

“Even if I’m not playing, if I’ve played against the other team’s strikers I will go up to our defenders and just give little bits of advice. They will do the same for me, so you just help each other out.

“Being captain of the club, it is not always easy to take (being out of the side) but I can’t walk around sulking. We all stay positive and with the rotation system in modern football you will get your chance to play. And when you get that chance you have got to take it.”

Pond (left) was the only player over-30 in Town’s team on the south coast and he agrees with the club’s philosophy of signing young players like Kyle Dempsey, Ash Hunter and Conor McAleny with a view to them following in Jamie Vardy’s footsteps and moving to the Premier League.

Pond said: “It is great for the club that we have a young squad. The way they are trying to develop the young players and sell them on is good for the club – but you do need a bit of experience too.

“I think that is why I’m quite important in the changing room, just to make sure the lads are doing things correctly all the time, training properly, eating properly, living their lives properly and managing games like the one at Portsmouth

“When there is a big crowd, you have to manage the game, and when there are a lot of young players on the pitch they sometimes do not think like senior players.”